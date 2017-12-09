Nigeria: Ace Sound Engineer, Sheyman Bags Multiple Awards, Goes Into Audiovisual Production

It was indeed another moment of pride for Nigeria few days back as one It was indeed another moment of pride for Nigeria few days back as one of the country's entertainment custodians, Sheyman walked tall in the presence of top music stars and industry decision-makers in America as he smiled home with the Independent Artist of the Year in the Africa category at the recently concluded Hapa music award in California.

As if that wasn't enough, another icing came on Sheyman's cake as he was once again honoured by another international award. At the popular Nigeria Entertainment Awards he was honoured as the '2017 Best Sound Engineer.

Even at AFRIMA Sheyman won a special recognition award as a trail blazer in the Nigeria entertainment community especially considering his massive contributions in exporting Nigerian sound to the other parts of the world.Since assuming responsibility as one of the industry's finest music makers, he has shared professional credit with several industry superstars including Wizkid, Psquare, Jaywon, Olamide, Kiss Daniel, Iyanya, Jah Bless, Pasuma, Joe El, Bigiano, Brymo, T,W.O, and several others having attained a certified hit status for songs like Kukere, Woju, Feeling This Feeling, Joor Oh, Don't Touch and Shayo.