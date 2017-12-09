9 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ace Sound Engineer, Sheyman Bags Multiple Awards, Goes Into Audiovisual Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

It was indeed another moment of pride for Nigeria few days back as one It was indeed another moment of pride for Nigeria few days back as one of the country's entertainment custodians, Sheyman walked tall in the presence of top music stars and industry decision-makers in America as he smiled home with the Independent Artist of the Year in the Africa category at the recently concluded Hapa music award in California.

As if that wasn't enough, another icing came on Sheyman's cake as he was once again honoured by another international award. At the popular Nigeria Entertainment Awards he was honoured as the '2017 Best Sound Engineer.

Even at AFRIMA Sheyman won a special recognition award as a trail blazer in the Nigeria entertainment community especially considering his massive contributions in exporting Nigerian sound to the other parts of the world.Since assuming responsibility as one of the industry's finest music makers, he has shared professional credit with several industry superstars including Wizkid, Psquare, Jaywon, Olamide, Kiss Daniel, Iyanya, Jah Bless, Pasuma, Joe El, Bigiano, Brymo, T,W.O, and several others having attained a certified hit status for songs like Kukere, Woju, Feeling This Feeling, Joor Oh, Don't Touch and Shayo.

Nigeria

Why Bald Men Are At Greater Risk or Having a Heart Disease - Bunmi Sofola

Men who go bald on the crown of the head also have their risk of heart disease increased by a half, say scientists. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.