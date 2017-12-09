Kenyans Seek to Outride Ugandans

Regional pride and bragging rights are at stake when Kenyan riders try to wrestle the regional motorcross title from their arch-rivals Uganda Saturday at Nairobi's Jamhuri Park race circuit.

Thrills await in the superior MX1 class where Kenya's 2014 and 2016 champion Tutu Maina has been forced to forego his retirement to slug it for Kenya.

Maina will be joined by Ngugi Waweru, who is waiting to be crowned the national MX2 champion, in the MX 1 showdown.

Waweru, who is unassailable in the MX 2 in the National Championship with 400 points, has moved to MX 1 so as to make the category more interesting.

With first round winner Maxime Van Pee of Uganda missing, Maina and Waweru will battle Maxim's brother Olivier.

Action at the regional contest, that will double up for the 2017 National Motocross Championships' final round, starts at 1pm with the first heat, but not before the scrutineering gets underway at 8.30am with the practice round going down from 11am.

The close to 55 Kenyan riders will be eying to turn the tables on their Ugandan rivals who won the first leg in April.

Uganda, who will be represented by 30 riders, cashed on their numbers to win their first leg.

They proved yet again that they have matured when they needed a margin of 40 points to wrestle the regional title from hosts Kenya at the Jamhuri Park track in December last year.

The visitors, led by Van Pee, wrapped up the season in emphatic fashion, beating Kenya by 1957-1917 points to recapture the trophy.