Zimbabwe's Tino Gundu was recently crowned Second Princess in the Miss Teen Africa UK and Miss Role Model held at the Stratford Town Hall in London.

Nigeria's Amirah Akpan was the overall winner, with Abigail Kabirou of Ghana settling for First Princess.

The 17 year old Gundu, who walked away with a basketful of beauty products, said she had entered the Miss Teen Africa UK to promote cultural continuation, represent Zimbabwe in a positive light and to be a role model for young African girls.

She said she wanted to empower and motivate the young to chase what they want in life and remind everyone that it was okay to deviate from society's beauty standards and to be proud of and embrace their heritage.

Born in Bournemouth, England, Tino studied Religion and Philosophy, Sociology and English at an all-girls grammar school and is an aspiring Human Rights lawyer.

"My Miss Role Model title was heavily influenced by my motivational videos posted on social media such as Instagram (tinogundu is my instagram name) I have taken part in charity work for One Girl organization which is a charity that provides school fees for girls around Africa," she said.

Tino said she has been recognized by top female personalities such as Beatrice Mtetwa and Betty Makoni, adding that she was currently looking to raise awareness on Makoni's girl empowerment initiative and is also involved in campaign for mental health awareness in young people

With a strong passion for music, Tino has been on international tour, visiting places such as Venice and Tuscany.

"As well as this, I am also a former professional cheerleader and I have competed at an international and national level too! I am a well-being ambassador in my school as I take an interest in the well-being of those around me," she said.