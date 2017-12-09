A High Court Judge has ruled that state agents were responsible for kidnapping and detention of Zanu PF officials during the coup.

Justice Edith Mushore ruled that the state was hiding behind a finger in distancing itself from the alleged abduction. She said the magistrates misdirected themselves when they ruled that the state had nothing to do with the accused's abduction when in fact facts were clear.

This followed an appeal by former Zanu PF youth secretary, Kudzai Chipanga to be removed from remand arguing that he was detained for nine days before he was brought to court in breach of his constitutional rights.

According to the constitution an arrested person should not be kept in detention for over 48 hours before he/she is taken to court.

Through his lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, Chipanga told court that he was picked from a police station before he was placed in solitary confinement for nine days.

He said he believed he was in the hands of state agents who were seemingly in touch with officers at Borrowdale Police Station where he had sought refuge when his security was threatened on the night of the coup.

Mushore ruled that it was clear the state was responsible.

"State is satisfied with the evidence in chief of the appellant. It is not in dispute that prosecutors did not cross examine him after he narrated events surrounding his abduction and detention. It is clear that the people who abducted him acted in consent or were on the same table with the police and these were indeed state agents hence the court misdirected itself when it ruled otherwise," she ruled.

Prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba had applied that investigations be conducted with regards to who abducted Chipanga and former finance minister, Ignatius Chombo.

He opposed their application arguing that the two were in police custody on November 23 contrary to their assertions that they were detained on the 14th of the same month.

But Mushore ruled that it would be a waste of tax payer's money to carry out investigations when it was common knowledge that the army was carrying an operation in which the accused were targeted.

Chombo told court that people who abducted him were dressed in camouflage as such he concluded they were soldiers.

He was caged for nine days at a certain place about 30 minutes' drive from Harare.

However, despite approving that state agents were responsible, Mushore did not remove Chipanga from remand.

He was, however, freed on $500 bail with stringent reporting conditions pending his trial.