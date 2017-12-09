Zimbabwe: Chombo Finally Rests, Back in Court Next Year

Axed finance minister Ignatius Chombo will finally have a little rest at home after his court case was pushed to next year.

Chombo and his co-accused Local Government employees will be back in court on January 8 for their trial.

He spent nearly a month in custody after he was initially abducted and detained by suspected state agents on November 14.

Chombo was arrested the moment he was freed by the suspected military agents at his home on November 23.

He then spent two weeks in remand prison before he was granted $5 000 bail by a High Court Judge, Edith Mushore.

Pending his next court appearance, Chombo will, however, be spending good part of each day at Malborough police station where he is supposed to report three times a day as part of his bail conditions.

He left Harare magistrates' court in hand cuffs carrying a bag of his belongings with indications that he was going to be released at Chikurubi maximum prison after he would have paid his bail.

He is being represented by his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku.

Chombo is one of the suspected corrupt ministers who were targeted by the military during a coup claiming they were after "criminals" who worked with former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe resigned six days after the coup started.

Chombo is accused of the offences he allegedly committed when he was the Local Government minister.

The latest charge was allegedly committed in 2006, according to the state.

He is charged with breaching the Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal abuse of office and fraud.