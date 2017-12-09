South Africa: Bathabile Dlamini Lashes Out at Ramaphosa

ANC Women's League chairperson Bathabile Dlamini hit out at Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday in Durban, saying the presidential hopeful had skeletons in his closet.

Dlamini held back no punches, lashing out at Ramaphosa for speaking out on Fezekile Kuzwayo - also known as Khwezi - who accused President Jacob Zuma of raping her in 2005.

On Thursday evening, Ramaphosa was interviewed by 702's Karima Brown, who pressed him on whether he believed Khwezi.

At first, Ramaphosa said he had to go with the outcome of the court case in 2006, in which Zuma was acquitted, but he also had to take heed of what Khwezi had said, and that he had sympathy for her.

After Brown again put the question to him, Ramaphosa said he understood how difficult it was for women to come forward with allegations of sexual violence.

"Yes, I would believe her," Ramaphosa eventually said.

On Saturday, Dlamini said the Women's League had spoken to Zuma during his rape trial and explained that the league would "support a woman". She said Zuma had accepted their stance.

She said that Ramaphosa should not have spoken out on the matter.

She said that if Ramaphosa wanted to speak on violence against women, he should "talk about himself".

"You must open up, and it's nice because you said you know how difficult it is for a woman to take a stand on this issue. And you do have the experience, you know women who have not been able to take a stand on this matter. Help them, help us."

She said that women in the ANC had been pleading with men in party leadership "to keep quiet on this matter".

"They think that when we ask them to do that [keep quiet], that we know too much.

"Comrades we want all the men in the ANC who want to talk about the issues of violence, let them talk about themselves.

"They shouldn't rush to go and talk about a case that we all know about. We all know. They must talk about their own stories.

"We know them, but we won't say anything, we are waiting for them. But if the time comes and they don't talk, we will speak on their behalf."

Dlamini argued that there were other women within the movement who were suffering abuse and needed help.

She added that women "have mouths, we know how to talk, if we are quiet it doesn't mean we are fools".

Judiciary

Dlamini said that judiciary in SA was behaving as if it was being lobbied.

"As members of the ANCWL, we must never agree with that. And the women who have integrity will stand up for the truth. The Constitution is very clear, there are duties of the President that are clear in the Constitution and as women, we know about that and those are the things that will teach us to have a backbone."

She said judges didn't handle issues against women and children "in a good way".

"Judges are making the South African government seem as if it is the government of the judiciary, a government that is being led or ruled by the judiciary."

NPA and Steinhoff

She said there was no justice in the removal of Shaun Abrahams as NPA boss.

She called on people to rather focus on global furniture retailer Steinhoff.

On Monday, the group's board announced it would not release its full year financial results on time due to a German criminal and tax investigation.

She said the focus on the NPA was a ploy to "ensure confusion in the state".