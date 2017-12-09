9 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 14 Dead, Others Seriously Hurt After AP Vehicle Rolls in Baringo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Flora Koech

Fourteen people have died while others have been seriously injured after an Administration Police (AP) vehicle they were travelling in rolled in Moinonin along the Marigat-Loruk road in Baringo North Sub-County.

Confirming the deaths, Baringo AP Commandant Robinson Ndiwa said that the incident happened at around 1.30pm Saturday after the driver lost control of the lorry before it veered off the road and rolled.

"It is very unfortunate because we have lost lives in the tragic accident.

"Thirteen adults and one child have been confirmed dead while three police officers are critically injured and have been taken to Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet for specialised treatment," said Mr Ndiwa.

He said there were five police officers aboard the vehicle and an unknown number of civilians.

"The police officers stationed at Kapedo had gone to Marigat Town to buy foodstuffs and were involved in the accident [while] on their way back to Kapedo," he told Nation.

He said that they have made arrangements to transfer the bodies to Baringo County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Kenya

Lecturers Call Off Month-Long Strike

The sun bearing down on them, the university dons were subdued on Saturday when they wearily accepted to pick up the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.