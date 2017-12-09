Fourteen people have died while others have been seriously injured after an Administration Police (AP) vehicle they were travelling in rolled in Moinonin along the Marigat-Loruk road in Baringo North Sub-County.

Confirming the deaths, Baringo AP Commandant Robinson Ndiwa said that the incident happened at around 1.30pm Saturday after the driver lost control of the lorry before it veered off the road and rolled.

"It is very unfortunate because we have lost lives in the tragic accident.

"Thirteen adults and one child have been confirmed dead while three police officers are critically injured and have been taken to Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet for specialised treatment," said Mr Ndiwa.

He said there were five police officers aboard the vehicle and an unknown number of civilians.

"The police officers stationed at Kapedo had gone to Marigat Town to buy foodstuffs and were involved in the accident [while] on their way back to Kapedo," he told Nation.

He said that they have made arrangements to transfer the bodies to Baringo County Referral Hospital mortuary.