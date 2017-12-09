9 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Grants Presidential Amnesty to 61 Death Row Inmates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
President John Magufuli.
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Saturday, December 9, pardoned some 61 death row inmates.

He also pardoned other 8,157 prisoners who were convicted of various offences. According to Dr Magufuli, those who were jailed for criminal offences will not be part of the president's clemency.

The President granted mercy as he addressed the nation during celebrations to mark the 56th independence anniversary of Tanganyika at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on Saturday, December 9.

"Some of those prisoners who have been charged for death sentence are aged above 80 years. They have been in prison for over 45 years. In accordance with Section 45 of the Constitution, I want them to be released today," he said.

Tanzania has over 39,000 prisoners, out of whom 2,000 are female and 37,000 are male, according to Dr Magufuli.

Tanzania

Zanzibar Hold Kenya, Progress to Cecafa Semis

Kenya's Harambee Stars are faced with a must win tie against Tanzania on Monday if they are to retain their hopes of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.