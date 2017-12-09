Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Saturday, December 9, pardoned some 61 death row inmates.

He also pardoned other 8,157 prisoners who were convicted of various offences. According to Dr Magufuli, those who were jailed for criminal offences will not be part of the president's clemency.

The President granted mercy as he addressed the nation during celebrations to mark the 56th independence anniversary of Tanganyika at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on Saturday, December 9.

"Some of those prisoners who have been charged for death sentence are aged above 80 years. They have been in prison for over 45 years. In accordance with Section 45 of the Constitution, I want them to be released today," he said.

Tanzania has over 39,000 prisoners, out of whom 2,000 are female and 37,000 are male, according to Dr Magufuli.