Kenya: Nyenze Burial Set for Tuesday, December 19

Nairobi — The burial of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze has been set for Tuesday, December 19.

NASA leader Raila Odinga disclosed the information on Saturday after he visited the family to condole with them.

Odinga said a fundraiser would be held on Wednesday to give Nyenze a dignified send-off.

"The death of Nyenze is a big blow to the NASA fraternity, he was one of the pillars of NASA, Kitui West has lost a great leader," Odinga said.

He urged other leaders to emulate him.

Various leaders have described the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze as a dedicated and out-spoken leader who always stood for what he believed was good for his constituents and the nation.

Nyenze was born on June 2, 1957 in Kabati, Kitui West and was a graduate of the University of Nairobi.

He was the Member of Parliament for Kitui West Constituency and the Minority leader in the 12th Parliament.

Signs of his failing health came to the fore when he was sworn in for the 13th Parliament with an oxygen tank strapped to his body.