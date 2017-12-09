Namibia: Windhoek Pensioners to Get Prepaid Electricity Services

The City of Windhoek has approved the conversion of post-paid electricity to prepaid electricity meters for all pensioners.

Mayor Muesee Kazapua made the announcement at an early Christmas lunch for senior citizens yesterday.

Kazapua said the much anticipated approval was done on 25 November after pensioners complained about the unaffordable costs of water and electricity services.

This comes after the mayor had announced in May this year that pensioners' and vulnerable residents' debt for municipal services had accumulated to approximately N$12.8 million since 2013.

The city had since written off an unspecified amount of the debt.

According to Kazapua, pensioners will now be able to afford electricity through the prepaid electricity meter card system.

"The city council has budgeted N$3 million for this project, which will be a pilot project for the next financial year," he explained.

Kazapua added that by the start of 2018, the project will be well underway, starting with the households most urgently in need. He also urged all Windhoek pensioners to start registering for the prepaid electricity cards at their respective constituency offices.

Kazapua further stated that CoW is working on changes for the provision of prepaid water in near future.

