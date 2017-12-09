Somalia: AU Appeals for Warring Factions in Central Somalia to Embrace Peace

The African Union top envoy in Somalia on Friday appealed to warring factions in central part of the Horn of Africa nation to pursue peace after Galmudug administration and moderate Islamic group, Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a inked a power sharing deal earlier this week.

Francisco Madeira, the AU Special Representative for Somalia who lauded the power-sharing deal between the two, pledged to continue supporting Somalia in the mediation and reconciliation efforts to realize stability in the country.

"AMISOM appeals to other warring parties to follow suit and embrace peace. We are committed to continue supporting Somalia in the mediation and reconciliation efforts, in order to enhance the well being of all Somalis," Madeira said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The power-sharing agreement was signed on Wednesday by Galmudug State President Ahmed Duale Ghelle and Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a (ASWJ) leader Sheikh Shakir.

The agreement provides for a position of 'Chief of Ministers', which is an equivalent of the Head of Government, for the President of the Administration of Central Regions (ASWJ), in the Galmudug government.

"This power-sharing agreement is a key milestone for Somalia as it formalizes the relationship between the Galmudug Administration and Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a, and will contribute to a large extent, to peace and stability in the region," Madeira said.

He said a comprehensive understanding reached between the two parties will see a merger of the two existing parliaments and the sharing of seats in the Council of Ministers, among others.

"This development ushers in a new era in Galmudug state and augments efforts by the Somalia government, AMISOM, IGAD, the UN and other partners, to bring an end to instability in the region, to allow the people of Galmudug to live in peace and go about their daily activities, unhindered," he added.

Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a, a moderate Islamist group, is opposed to Al-Shabaab militant group but sympathetic to the central government.