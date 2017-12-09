9 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nurses Insist on Armed Security at Mental Institutions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) says the government in conjunction with relevant stakeholders should come up with a comprehensive safety policy within health institutions following an incident where a patient shot and killed a nurse at the Chiromo Lane Medical Centre.

The union's Secretary General Seth Panyako says this will ensure everyone including healthcare providers and visitors are safe.

"We are demanding that the government together with stakeholders including the union to sit together and put down a comprehensive policy to safeguard the security of our patients, healthcare providers, family and relatives who happen to be visiting the patients or even patients themselves," he said.

The patient was arraigned in court Friday, even as the association of nurses demanded the closure of the facility.

"The death of Mwandime is an eye opener because it shows clearly that we do not have clear policy in terms of security for our patients, relatives health workers and family in our health facilities. So we want a proper security policy to be put in place and we call upon all employers within the private sector, to allow nurses to join trade unions of their own choice," he stated.

The suspect was admitted to the facility while in possession of a mini-Ceska pistol with eight rounds of ammunition after refusing to surrender it to the hospital's security.

Joseph Mungai Njoroge did not however plead to the charge of murder after the prosecution informed the Deputy Registrar that investigations are still ongoing.

Mungai is accused of shooting and causing the death of 43-year-old nurse, Faustine Mwandime Mwandliu after a short confrontation.

The Deputy Registrar directed Mungai to be treated at Industrial Area Prison health facility as he is said to be unwell.

Kenya

Lecturers Call Off Month-Long Strike

The sun bearing down on them, the university dons were subdued on Saturday when they wearily accepted to pick up the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.