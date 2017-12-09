Kenya: Nurses Insist on Armed Security at Mental Institutions

Nairobi — The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) says the government in conjunction with relevant stakeholders should come up with a comprehensive safety policy within health institutions following an incident where a patient shot and killed a nurse at the Chiromo Lane Medical Centre.

The union's Secretary General Seth Panyako says this will ensure everyone including healthcare providers and visitors are safe.

"We are demanding that the government together with stakeholders including the union to sit together and put down a comprehensive policy to safeguard the security of our patients, healthcare providers, family and relatives who happen to be visiting the patients or even patients themselves," he said.

The patient was arraigned in court Friday, even as the association of nurses demanded the closure of the facility.

"The death of Mwandime is an eye opener because it shows clearly that we do not have clear policy in terms of security for our patients, relatives health workers and family in our health facilities. So we want a proper security policy to be put in place and we call upon all employers within the private sector, to allow nurses to join trade unions of their own choice," he stated.

The suspect was admitted to the facility while in possession of a mini-Ceska pistol with eight rounds of ammunition after refusing to surrender it to the hospital's security.

Joseph Mungai Njoroge did not however plead to the charge of murder after the prosecution informed the Deputy Registrar that investigations are still ongoing.

Mungai is accused of shooting and causing the death of 43-year-old nurse, Faustine Mwandime Mwandliu after a short confrontation.

The Deputy Registrar directed Mungai to be treated at Industrial Area Prison health facility as he is said to be unwell.