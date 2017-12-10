Nigeria: UK-Based Boxer Risks Deportation to Nigeria

A boxing champion living in London is facing deportation to Nigeria, despite competing for England on six occasions, the UK-based Mail Online reports. Bilal Fawaz, 29, was detained at the Tinsley House immigration centre, after several failed applications for UK residency.

Fawaz won the ABA light-middleweight championship about three years ago.

"I am a national champion - in 2014 I even boxed for England against Nigeria, the country they want to deport me to," The Sun newspaper quoted him as saying.

The boxer was brought to London by his uncle when he was 14. He says he is stateless as his parents are Lebanese migrants in Nigeria who also do not have Nigerian citizenship, according to Mail Online.