10 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: UK-Based Boxer Risks Deportation to Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

A boxing champion living in London is facing deportation to Nigeria, despite competing for England on six occasions, the UK-based Mail Online reports. Bilal Fawaz, 29, was detained at the Tinsley House immigration centre, after several failed applications for UK residency.

Fawaz won the ABA light-middleweight championship about three years ago.

"I am a national champion - in 2014 I even boxed for England against Nigeria, the country they want to deport me to," The Sun newspaper quoted him as saying.

The boxer was brought to London by his uncle when he was 14. He says he is stateless as his parents are Lebanese migrants in Nigeria who also do not have Nigerian citizenship, according to Mail Online.

Nigeria

Big Brother Nigeria Season 3 is Here

Promoters of reality television show, Big Brother Nigeria, MultiChoice Nigeria and online retail store, Payporte have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.