Nigeria: Big Brother Nigeria Season 3 is Here

Promoters of reality television show, Big Brother Nigeria, MultiChoice Nigeria and online retail store, Payporte have announced commencement of the third edition of the show.

Speaking on Big Brother Nigeria's return, the Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: "Around the globe, the Big Brother format remains one of the most popular genres of entertainment and this is also the case in Nigeria. The edition of Big Brother Nigeria was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes and many of the housemates going on to pursue careers in entertainment.

We are delighted to have the show return for a third edition and cannot wait for our audiences to once again tune in to experience all of the exciting entertainment that the show is sure to provide."

The third edition promises to be even bigger as auditions are scheduled to hold in six locations across Nigeria, an increase from the three audition locations from last year.

The six audition venues are: Lagos, West Town Hotel; Port Harcourt, Aba Road; Abuja, MultiChoice Office; Enugu; Delta State, Deluxe Garden Suites, Warri and Ibadan, Mauve 21 Events Centre.

Speaking further on the show's return, the Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said: "The last Big Brother Nigeria was a tremendous success and prompted multiple queries about the show's return. We are delighted to announce that the show is indeed returning for a third edition, on a bigger scale than ever before.