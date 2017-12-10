10 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Big Brother Nigeria Season 3 is Here

Tagged:

Related Topics

Promoters of reality television show, Big Brother Nigeria, MultiChoice Nigeria and online retail store, Payporte have announced commencement of the third edition of the show.

Speaking on Big Brother Nigeria's return, the Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: "Around the globe, the Big Brother format remains one of the most popular genres of entertainment and this is also the case in Nigeria. The edition of Big Brother Nigeria was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes and many of the housemates going on to pursue careers in entertainment.

We are delighted to have the show return for a third edition and cannot wait for our audiences to once again tune in to experience all of the exciting entertainment that the show is sure to provide."

The third edition promises to be even bigger as auditions are scheduled to hold in six locations across Nigeria, an increase from the three audition locations from last year.

The six audition venues are: Lagos, West Town Hotel; Port Harcourt, Aba Road; Abuja, MultiChoice Office; Enugu; Delta State, Deluxe Garden Suites, Warri and Ibadan, Mauve 21 Events Centre.

Speaking further on the show's return, the Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said: "The last Big Brother Nigeria was a tremendous success and prompted multiple queries about the show's return. We are delighted to announce that the show is indeed returning for a third edition, on a bigger scale than ever before.

Nigeria

UK-Based Boxer Risks Deportation to Nigeria

A boxing champion living in London is facing deportation to Nigeria, despite competing for England on six occasions, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.