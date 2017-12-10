press release

Kigumo — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged all Kenyans to register as members of National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The President said his Government wants all Kenyans to register with NHIF so that they can get medical services without having to worry about the costs.

"We want Kenyans to register with NHIF and when they fall sick they can walk in the hospitals and be given medical services without pay," said the President.

He said in the next five years the government will expand the NHIF fund to ensure the scheme has the capacity to serve all citizens without challenges.

"There is no person who knows when they will require medical services. It would be prudent for all citizens to register themselves with the scheme," said the President.

The President was speaking in Kigumo, Murang'a County during the funeral service of the late mama Susan Wairimu Chege.

Deputy President William Ruto and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta also attended the funeral service.

The late Susan Chege who is mother to Murang'a Women Rep Sabina Chege died in a road accident on October 5th. The father of Sabina, Michael Chege Mutema, was also seriously injured and has been in the hospital for the last two months.

The President said were it not for the NHIF scheme the family would have had challenges offsetting the hospital bill.

President Kenyatta also said his government would expand Kigumo hospital to build its capacity to offer quality medical services.

On road infrastructure, President Kenyatta said his government would tarmack Kinyona-Njabini Road to link Murang'a and Nyandarua counties to enable local farmers access markets for their farm produce with ease.

He said the tarmacking of the road would also improve the economic activities of the two counties thereby creating opportunities for the locals.

He urged farmers to venture into value addition activities for their produce as this would ensure they generate more income.

The funeral was attended by many leaders including Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Governors including Mwangi wa Iria (Muranga), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Joyce Laboso (Bomet) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).