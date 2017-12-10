9 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Egypt Airlifts 20 Wounded as Mogadishu Toll Jumps to 512

Tagged:

Related Topics

An aircraft has airlifted 20 people who have been seriously wounded on Oct 14 deadly truck bombing in Mogadishu to Cairo for medical treatment.

The plane landed at Aden Abdulle International Airport transporting medical aid meant to help the victims of the blast being treated currently at Mogadishu hospitals.

The medicine estimated 5 tonnes has been handed over to the governor of Benadir region Thabit Abdi Mohamed upon arrival at the Airport.

The Hospitals in Egypt have been readied to receive about 20 of the wounded, according to the officials.

The wounds were taken to Some of Somalia's International partners, including Turkey, Kenya, Sudan while Djibouti sent a medical supply with doctors in the wake of the blast.

Somalia

AU Appeals for Warring Factions in Central Somalia to Embrace Peace

The African Union top envoy in Somalia on Friday appealed to warring factions in central part of the Horn of Africa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.