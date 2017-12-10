Somalia: Egypt Airlifts 20 Wounded as Mogadishu Toll Jumps to 512

An aircraft has airlifted 20 people who have been seriously wounded on Oct 14 deadly truck bombing in Mogadishu to Cairo for medical treatment.

The plane landed at Aden Abdulle International Airport transporting medical aid meant to help the victims of the blast being treated currently at Mogadishu hospitals.

The medicine estimated 5 tonnes has been handed over to the governor of Benadir region Thabit Abdi Mohamed upon arrival at the Airport.

The Hospitals in Egypt have been readied to receive about 20 of the wounded, according to the officials.

The wounds were taken to Some of Somalia's International partners, including Turkey, Kenya, Sudan while Djibouti sent a medical supply with doctors in the wake of the blast.