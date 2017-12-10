Tanzania: Zanzibar to End Child Violence

Behind the facade of an idyllic world-class tourist destination, the island of Zanzibar is facing up to its dark secret: Violence against women and children.

Working with the United Nations Children Fund (Unicef), the government of Zanzibar has come up with a $20 million five-year plan to address gender-based violence and child abuse, the latter being perpetrated in the form of sex tourism, defilement and molestation of both boys and girls.

According to a report by Unicef, two out of three children are abused; with six out 10 boys and seven out of 10 girls having experienced violence in different forms.

The report connects child abuse in Zanzibar with abuse and violence against women where one out of nine women have been sexually abused.

The government, with support from Unicef and other UN agencies, will run the five-year plan by financing projects targeting vulnerable women and children.

The island has in recent years reported an increase in cases of child abuse in family setting and institutions. Tourist hotels are among institutions known for condoning sexual child abuse on the island.

President Ali Mohamed Shein through a statement has pledged to support the UN efforts.

With a population of 1.5 million and a high divorce rate, President Shein said this will affect the future availability of a workforce.

The Unicef representative in Tanzania, Manisa Zaman, said the culture of silence in Zanzibar has been a major hindrance in the fight against child abuse: She blamed parents for not reporting to the police incidents of torture and physical assault.

She also advised parents and guardians against settling cases of defilement out of court.

Last year alone, police in Zanzibar registered 110 rape cases, 29 unnatural offence cases, 19 child molestation cases and 31 abduction cases. There were 1,014 complaints related to sexual abuse on children in both Unguja and Pemba (875 in Unguja and 139 in Pemba).

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation has underlined Global Code of Ethics for Tourism to end exploitation of human beings in any form, especially children.

"We cannot build the sustainable tourism sector that we seek without protecting the most vulnerable in our societies. To do so, we need effective tools and a global commitment," UNWTO secretary-general Dr Taleb Rifai said in July during a meeting to discuss tourism ethics.

"Sexual exploitation in travel and tourism has a child's face. No country is untouched by this phenomenon and no child is immune," he said.