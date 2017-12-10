Tanzania: Magufuli Hails Country's Successful Development Drive

Dodoma — The Commander-in-Chief of the defence forces, President John Magufuli, yesterday hailed the country's development drive, over five decades of independence, referring to it as a success story.

"We have achieved a lot. We have development unlike during the colonial rule," Magufuli told a fully-packed audience attending the Independence Day commemoration at Dodoma's Jamhuri Stadium.

The President explained that the government's objectives for the past 56 years were to create a better environment for development. He thanked the founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Abeid Amani Karume for their religious interest to unify the people.

Adding, more gratitude is expressed to the 17 elders who found the Tanganyika African National Union and Afro- Shiraz Party union, now better known as Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM). "It is under their good leadership and commitment we can say we have a success story."

Magufuli took the time yesterday to remind the nation over the path to development that the East African nation had recorded. He said in 76 years of colonial rule, the country had 36,600 km road network of which only1,360km were constructed to tarmac level.

Now, he said the country has over 122,500km road network of which 80,000km is under Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), 2,480km long being at various level of completion and 7,087 km long road network being under construction pipeline.

"We have at least 17 largest bridges constructed across the country. On health, we have built 7,293 health facilities up from 1,095 facilities that existed at independence," he noted. Dr Magufuli said Tanzania had only 3,100 primary schools by then, and the number has increased to 17,379.

Secondary schools have also increased to 4,817 from 41, while universities increased to 48 from 11. "We had 43 doctors, now we're speaking of 9,343 certified medical practitioners. Also, there are 19,164 registered engineers up from two and 9,350 registered contractors from just two."

Life expectance has as well increased to 61 years from 37 years and the population is over 52 million people from just 10 million. The Commander in Chief, however, explained that the biggest development that Tanzania has today is Peace and Unity.

He emphasised that his government will continue supporting the security organs that have been working day and night guarding the Tanzanian territories. Expressing shock over the killing of Tanzania Peacekeepers in Congo, the Commander in Chief called for Tanzanians to pray for the deceased as well as quick recovery for the wounded soldiers.

At least 14 soldiers were killed in an ambush in Congo Thursday, 44 were wounded and eight are reported to be seriously injured while two soldiers are missing. The 56th Independence Day was attended by Vice- President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and former presidents Dr Jakaya Kikwete, Benjamin Mkapa and Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

Others in attendance were the wives of the founding fathers Mama Maria Nyerere and Fatuma Karume, senior government leaders, members of diplomatic corps, religious and political leaders and wananchi.