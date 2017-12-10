Ruling CCM national chairman Dr John Magufuli has just told Ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi National Youth Wing members (UV-CCM) to be careful not to choose corrupt leaders.

Speaking ahead of wing's elections in Dodoma today (Sunday), the President said he and his Isles counterpart, Dr Mohamed Shein will not rule forever hence they want to hand over the country to the 'clean' youth.

"This is time for youth; we want youth who can lead this country to prosperity. As we are approaching New Year, we want to open new page for this wing," said the President at the 9th general meeting of UV-CCM in the country's capital.

The President also advised the leaders who will be elected to embark on creating projects under UV-CCM, which will prosper only if there will not be corrupt leaders. He added that the current investments are not benefiting the Youth Wing, saying that the current UV-CCM Board is not efficient.