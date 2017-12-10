10 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Scores Turn Out for Mandela Remembrance Walk

Thousdands of people took to the streets of Tshwane on Sunday to pay tribute to the late former South African president Nelson Mandela during the annual Mandela Remembrance Walk.

Struggle stalwarts Sophie de Bruyn, George Bizos and Tokyo Sexwale, as well as Gauteng Premier David Makhura lead this year's walk.

They were joined by Nelson Mandela Foundation ambassadors and football legends Lucas Radebe, Aaron Mokoena and Kalusha Bwalya, among others.

Organisers say this year's theme of "Remembering Madiba: Deepening democracy and building an inclusive society" was chosen as a reminder for all to reflect on the society and the world Madiba dreamt of.

The race, which started from the Union Buildings, presented the participants with an opportunity to learn more about the country's rich history.

The route retraced the steps of the motorcade that carried Nelson Mandela's body from 1 Military Hospital to the Union Buildings, where he lay in state for five days after his death four years ago.

The walk, held every year since Mandela's death, also went past Lilian Ngoyi Square, Tshwane House and Sammy Marks Square.

All proceeds raised from the entry fees are donated to the Nelson Mandela Foundation to continue the work the foundation does to preserve and promote the legacy of Madiba.

