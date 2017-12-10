10 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Salutes Ty Danjuma at 80

By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd) on his 80th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, wrote: "On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 80th birthday.

"I share in the grace and joy that comes with this special day, having keenly followed your leadership trajectory over the years in selfless service to the nation, courageous military career and building a versatile business empire."

Buhari, who also lauded Danjuma's various roles in stabilising the country, said: "As you turn 80 years, the meritorious role you played during the Nigerian civil war easily comes to mind, and as a nation, we are grateful for your numerous interventions in the political space to ensure peace, stability and secure a future of one nation for our children.

"I believe your birthday is unique and memorable for the life you live in constantly looking out for the weak and vulnerable among us, which naturally inspired the TY Danjuma Foundation, and more recently, your acceptance to serve as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative."

The president wished Danjuma God's blessings of good health and longer life to continue in the service of humanity.

