10 December 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Ed Petitioned Over Dzamara

By Obey Manayiti

Missing activist Itai Dzamara's family has petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure investigations into his disappearance are revived.

Dzamara's brother Patson delivered the petition and expressed an intention to mobilise a demonstration against Mnangagwa if he failed to bring satisfactory closure to the Dzamara mystery.

He said the Dzamara family wanted Itai dead or alive and that it was the duty of the government to protect its citizens.

Dzamara went missing on March 9 2015 under mysterious circumstances where he was suspected to have been kidnapped by state agents.

"I am concerned and disturbed by the stance assumed by the former government to which you were a part of as vice-president and minister of Justice," Dzamara said in a letter delivered to the president's office yesterday.

"To date, nothing has been done to assist us as a family to at least come to a place of closure."

Dzamara said from the time his brother petitioned former president Robert Mugabe to resign, he started having a troubled life where state security agents always trailed him.

