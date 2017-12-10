Nigeria: Buhari Greets Oyebode at 70

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with erudite scholar and renowned Professor of International Law, Prof. Akin Oyebode, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The president, according to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said he delightfully joined the academia, his professional colleagues, family and friends of the scholar to wish him a happy birthday.

According to him, "Oyebode has spent 44 years in research, teaching and writing seminar papers that both institutions and governments have found most relevant for development.

"President Buhari commends Oyebode's diligence, discipline and exceptional brilliance in bringing fresh perspectives to international law at a period like this in the history of mankind.

"As he turns 70 years and retires from the university, the President affirms that Oyebode's contribution to nation building would always be remembered and preserved by posterity, believing that more opportunities will be waiting for research, networking and seminal presentations.

"President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant the scholar longer life, good health and wisdom to serve the nation," the statement added.