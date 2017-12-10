Kenya: Seven Artistes Die After Car Collides Head on With Truck

Seven musicians who included five men and two women have perished in a grisly road crash after their Toyota Probox vehicle collided head on with a truck at Kamara along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway Saturday night.

According to Molo Base Commander Moses Nderitu, the driver of the Probox car was trying to overtake a truck heading to Nakuru when the crash occurred between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

"The driver of the Probox did not take precaution before overtaking the vehicle ahead of him and this might have caused the accident," said Mr Nderitu.

The truck was transporting chicken feed from Eldoret to Kiambu.

TRUCK DRIVER

The driver of the truck and his loader escaped with injuries while the bodies of the seven victims were taken to Molo Sub-County mortuary.

Mr Cosmas Rono, a member of the Kalenjin entertainment group from Bomet, said seven members of the group that has nine artistes decided to use the Probox while the other two were left behind in Bomet to use matatu.

"I am devastated and it is so sad I have lost my colleagues with whom we had planned to go and entertain our fans in Ilotti in Timboroa," said Mr Rono.

The crash caused a huge traffic jam along the busy Nakuru-Eldoret highway and police had a hectic time controlling traffic.

By 10pm the two vehicles were still at the scene.