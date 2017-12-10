10 December 2017

Kenyatta Publicly Endorses Ruto to Succeed Him

Photo: Jeff Angote/Nation Media Group
Deputy President William Ruto (left) and President Uhuru Kenyatta at Safaricom Indoor Arena in Nairobi on January 13, 2017.
By David Kwalimwa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed his Deputy William Ruto to succeed him when he heads into retirement in four and a half years time.

While addressing family and mourners during the burial of Susan Wairumu, mother of Murang'a Women Representative, Sabina Chege, the President also for the first time publicly announced his intention to retire from active politics when his current term of office formally lapses in 2022.

"Kenyans now want to see a country transformed, they want to see our country moving forward. And that is the dialogue we want to be participating and engaging in. That dialogue that transforms lives, that brings development, lakini hii ya kuongea masiasa siasa hio ingojee 2022 mutaongea na William mimi nitakuwa naenda nyumbani (but these politicking should wait for 2022, you'll discuss with William (Ruto), I will be heading home to retirement).

The Head of State is currently serving his second and final term in office following his oath of office on November 28, and the constitution prohibits him from seeking another term in office.

Besides the presidential backing, political analysts believe Mr Ruto has a head start compared to his yet to be known opponents, as the race to succeed President Kenyatta begins in earnest.

