Tanzania Welcomes Taxify

Tanzania, Dec 10 - Estonian international transportation Network Company has finally rooted its influence in East Africa country, opening its riding-platform in the capital of Tanzania. It is believed that already the numbers of drivers enrolled in the transport service is more than a hundred, who are ready to offer services around the town.

The launch has confirmed the rapid growing rate of Europe and Africa's fastest-growing ride-sharing platform in the grounds of Africa, and is willing to prove the market to be competitive for other companies in the same field.

It has as well delighted a number of taxi drivers who see it as a business opportunity to invest in as the rate of employment in the country continues to demystify. This will accommodate a good number of Tanzania citizens and give them a source of income as they wrap up the year 2017 and hope to open the next year 2018 in a higher gear.

The launch came with close to 50% discount to the individual customers that will purchase their services as part of its celebration campaign and entice more customers to join their platform.

The capital is undoubtedly a fast growing urban region that offers great opportunities to facilitate urban transport will surely harvest greatly from numerous investments. Taxify will further necessary and customary changes in the city, with a thriving market ready to absorb the prevailing services.

Regional Expansion Manager, Shivachi Muleji is confidence that with the introduction of Taxify, better quality services are a sure bet and will as well boost competition for audience. The transport sector will bloom and blossom to see the country benefit big time from such injections.

The riding platform only cuts 15% of commission from its drivers, and leave the rest for their hardworking laborers. The commission is 10% lower than what other riding platforms take from the drivers, a deal which will set the pace in the transport sector. In addition to that, Taxify offers lower rate prices for the riders, which will be the cutting edge in choosing their services.

The company has experienced great success through its transparency that has won the hearts of many riders and drivers.

The Taxify app is available both in Android and iOS.