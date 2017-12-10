Kenya: Seven Musicians Perish in Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Accident

Seven people perished in a grisly road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Saturday night.

The deceased, who were members of a Kalenjin entertainment group from Bomet, were travelling to Kericho in a Toyota Probox, which is classified as a five-seater vehicle.

They have been identified as Weldon Cheruiyot, Mercy Cherotich, Nicodemus aka DJ Nico Embassy, Maxymilla aka Sindano, Kilagat aka Mapengo, a Rotich and a Patel.

According to Molo Base Commander Moses Nderitu, the driver of the Probox car was trying to overtake a truck heading to Nakuru when the crash occurred between 8:30pm and 8:45pm.

"The driver of the Probox did not take precaution before overtaking the vehicle ahead of him and this might have caused the accident," said Nderitu.

CLEANSING PRAYERS

The truck was transporting chicken feed from Eldoret to Kiambu.

The accident happened barely 72-hours after Deputy President William Ruto's wife Rachel led cleansing prayers at the Salgaa-Sachangwan stretch along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, ahead of the festive season.

Meanwhile, Bomet governor Dr Joyce Laboso has mourned the deceased and promised the affected families of support from her government during this difficult moment.

"I have received the news of the death of seven Musicians from Bomet County in an accident last night on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway with shock and dismay. It is sad that we have lost talented young men and women in the prime of their youth. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the departed," Dr Laboso said in a brief statement sent to newsrooms.