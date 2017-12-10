Nigeria: Convention - PDP Ex-National Treasurer Threatens Legal Action

Abuja — Former National Treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adewole Adeyanju yesterday threatened legal action against the party over his disqualification from contesting as national treasurer national convention of the party.

Adeyanju, however claimed that a serving governor in one South-west state who he alleged bribed officials, was responsible for his trivial.

Speaking with journalists at the venue of the convention in Abuja he protested his wrongful disqualification from lack of tax clearance certificate and voter's card.

Displaying the two documents before the media, Adeyanju affirmed that he had included both of them in the nomination form he presented to the party but was surprised that he was disqualified by the screening committee on account of lacking the documents.

Asked whether his role in the recent party crisis could have been responsible for his disqualification, the former party official who was loyal to the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff former faction of the PDP said he was not told.

He added: "The explanation of Chief Ize Iyamu (Chairman of the screening committee) was that my clearance certificate was not current," arguing that his tax clearance is valid till 31st December, 2017.