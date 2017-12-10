Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's Chipanga and Hamandishe Back in Court December 21

A harare court has remanded former Zanu PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga and co-accused party youth Munyaradzi Hamandishe to December 21.

The two are charged with publishing falsehoods while Hamandishe faces a third schedule offence of kidnapping.

They were freed on bail by the High Court judges last Thursday after spending two weeks in remand prison.

Before the spell in remand jail, the two reportedly spent nine days in solitary confinement during which they were allegedly assaulted and terrorised by suspected State agents.

Prosecutors claim that the youth leaders issued a statement denigrating Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, General Constantino Chiwenga.

According to the state, the statement caused disaffection among the members of the defence forces.

Hamandishe is also accused of kidnapping former Vice President Joice Mujuru allies in Chitungwiza years ago.