Zimbabwe: Government Dumps Saviour Youth Militia

The government, under pressure to deliver change after the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe, has dumped its youth militia, abolishing the almost 4,000 youth posts they occupied under dubious circumstances.

In his budget statement last Thursday, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said the new administration would abolish 3,700 posts of youth officers as part of its cost cutting measures.

The country's biggest labour body, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), was quick to commend the move by Chinamasa, saying the posts were created for political expedience and had nothing to do with delivering service to the nation.

Most of the youths were ghost workers under the guise of youth and gender officers in the former Ministry of Youth and Indigenisation and were drawing salaries from treasury although they were not rendering any service.

More than 2,000 of the youths were once "retrenched" but in August this year, while addressing one of his Youth Interface Rallies in Chinhoyi, the former President Mugabe ordered their reinstatement, saying they had been axed without cabinet approval.

The then Zanu PF leader had then said there was no need to lay off the youths as the country's economy was recovering on the back of increased revenue from the country's minerals.

The youths caused a reign of terror, especially during the 2008 presidential election run-off called after opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai had defeated Mugabe but failed to secure the required votes to form a new government.

The opposition says the wave of violence left more than 200 MDC-T supporters dead, forcing Tsvangirai to pull-out of the race citing the safety of his supporters.

Since then, the government of Mugabe had been using the youths as political tools and was unwilling to dump them as they were key in the 93-year-old former president's continued grip on power.

In 2011, a civil service skills audit unearthed more than 75,000 ghost workers, the majority of them unqualified Zanu PF militias and supporters, among them 861 who were employed in one day in the Ministry of Youth.

Government salaries have been chewing more than 80 percent of government revenue, leaving a paltry 20 percent for government programmes.