10 December 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Swearing-in Postponed

Photo: Capital FM
National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga.
By Charles Omondi

Nairobi — The swearing-in of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga as parallel president has been postponed.

A statement signed by, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, the chairman of the Wiper Democratic party, one of the opposition Nasa coalition members, said the decision was arrived at following extensive internal consultations.

"Following extensive internal consultations and engagement with a wide range of national and international interlocutors, the NASA leadership wishes to advise the NASA fraternity and the general public that the swearing in of Rt. Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga and His Excellency Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka as President and Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, and the launch of The People's Assembly scheduled for Tuesday 12 December have been postponed to a later date," read the statement.

The ceremony was earlier scheduled to take place at a yet to disclosed location on Kenya's independence day.

"We wish to thank the Government and people of Mombasa County who had graciously offered to host the event," added the statement.

The Attorney-General, Prof Githu Muigai, had warned that the action amounted to high treason, whose consequence would be a death sentence.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were sworn in for a second term on November 28, after a highly divisive repeat election boycotted by the opposition.

The opposition insists it does not recognise President Kenyatta and wants fresh election.

