Photo: ER24

The scene of the helicopter crash.

The South Africa Air Force has confirmed that an Oryx helicopter crash landed on the Worcester side of the Huguenot Tunnel near Cape Town on Sunday afternoon while assisting a training team.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the crew of eight was on a tasking to assist a training team in Touwsriver, near Worcester.

The accident happened after they completed their assignment and on their way back to the Air Force Base at Ysterplaat.

Dlamini said the crew consisted of a pilot, a co-pilot, a flight engineer, and four aircraft technicians and mechanics.

"No fatalities or serious injuries [occurred] but the pilot complained of back pain and has been taken by ambulance to 2 Military Hospital in Cape Town," he said.

"A team of aircraft accident investigators and a contingent of security have been dispatched to the site of the accident to secure the wreckage and commence with [an] investigation," he said.

At this stage, Dlamini said it was not possible to comment on the cause of the accident, but that the investigations would reveal the cause.

Source: News24