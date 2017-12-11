10 December 2017

South Africa: Man Kills One Robber, Injures Two Others

A Johannesburg man has shot and killed one man and injured two others after they allegedly tried to rob him at an ATM near Oriental Plaza on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police had opened a robbery and inquest docket after the man was killed.

"It is alleged that the man was withdrawing money from the ATM when he was accosted by three men," Masondo said.

"The man drew a firearm and shot at the alleged robbers killing one instantly and the other two were taken to hospital under police guard," he said.

He said police investigations were ongoing.

South Africa

