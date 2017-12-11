11 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Hoops - IPRC-South Beat Rusizi to Go Top of League Table

By Richard Bishumba

IPRC-South demolished Rusizi Basketball Club 102-73 on Saturday in Huye to go top of the national basketball league table standings.

It was a second consecutive win for the Huye-based university team following a hard fought 64-59 win against former champions Espoir in the season opener last weekend.

IPRC-South and Patriots both have maximum four points from two games but the former leads the standing thanks to a better score average. Patriots beat Espoir 82-69 on Saturday.

The Rusizi-based side started well against Charles Mushumba's IPRC-South, who were playing at home, taking the first two quarters 22-18 and 20-19 respectively.

However, IPRC returned for the second half more organized and claimed the third and fourth quarters 33-21 and 32-10 to seal a comprehensive 102-73 victory.

Team captain Bienvenu Niyonsaba led IPRC- South with a game high 30 points while Burundian Fabrice Rukundo added 26 points for the victors.

In another game, having lost the first game against Patriots last weekend, United Generation Basketball (UGB) registered their first win of the season with a stunning 78-75 victory against IPRC-Kigali at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

While the youthful UGB took their win ratio to 1:1, Albert Buhake's IPRC-Kigali endured a second consecutive loss having gone down against APR in the season opener.

IPRC- Kigali's game will be against title hopefuls Patriots on December 15 while UGB will be facing Nyamirambo-based Espoir the same day, both games at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Saturday

IPRC-South 102-73 Rusizi

IPRC-Kigali 75-78 UGB

