Nairobi — The Supreme Court will on Monday give the reasons for upholding President Uhuru Kenyatta's election in the October 26 repeat poll.

The Supreme Court rules on presidential petitions give the judges 21 days to give a detailed ruling.

The court last month upheld President Kenyatta's election unanimously but did not go into the details of its reasoning.

It did however identify several other issues for determination such as the amendments to the election laws by Jubilee.

During the Monday session, the Judges will give details as to why they unanimously upheld the contested Presidential election.