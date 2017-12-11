Kenya: Bamburi Cement Finances Mombasa Cancer Treatment Centre

Nairobi — Bamburi Cement Limited in partnership with Mombasa County has set-up a Sh18 Million cancer treatment centre at the Coast General Hospital, becoming the second fully-fledged public cancer facility in Kenya.

The Bamburi Cement Cancer Centre, a first in Mombasa County, will see cancer patients conveniently access cancer treatment and management services within the larger Coast region while reducing pressure on the other two public cancer treatment facilities in the country - Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The new facility has been installed with specialised cancer treatment machines and equipment, including a chemotherapy hood, seven chemotherapy chairs, three consultations rooms and a drugs preparation room.

In addition, the facility boasts of a treatment room, furniture and various medical fittings.

Bamburi Cement Acting Managing Director Eric Kironde said that the new facility will not only provide access to cancer treatment and management services but offer convenience and relief to patients without having to travel to other cancer centers outside the larger Coast region for treatment.

"The unit will also see patients access specialised equipment including treatment services, chemotherapy hood and will also serve as an information hub for cancer prevention information and a public sensitization facility," Kironde said.

Kironde also cited that inaccessibility to cancer treatment has led to the majority of the cancer patients lacking proper treatment at the right time.

"Cancer is on the rise globally. This phenomenon is worse in low and middle-income countries, which face a double burden of disease owing to the mix of communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as lack of access to equipped cancer centers. Bamburi has routinely been offering free cancer screening services to the community at its Bamburi Cement Plant (Mombasa) clinic. Together with efforts from the County Government, the cancer unit will now provide an opportunity for treatment to patients who test positive," Kironde added.

The need to have a cancer unit in Mombasa was first incepted in November 2016 by Bamburi Cement Limited and Mombasa County government.

Construction began at the beginning of 2017 and was completed by mid-2017.

The County Government which trained specialized doctors abroad in cancer treatment and management will also oversee maintenance and payment of staff in the Cancer Center.

"We thank Bamburi Cement for renovating and equipping the Cancer Center as this presents a great milestone to Mombasa County and will ensure that patients will have access to specialised cancer treatment and management services in Mombasa. As the County Government of Mombasa, we have always put a high-priority towards the provision of superior health care services to our community including the fight against cancer," said Mombasa County Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.