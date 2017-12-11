Kenya: Plateau Down Ugari to Win Nyanza Girls Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom

Kisii — A first half header from Margaret Atieno sent Plateau Queens to the nationals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom after the Nyando based side beat Ugari Starlets from Migori 1-0 in the Nyanza Region Girls finals played at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

Atieno scored the winner for Plateau Queens in the 41st minute after nodding home a well curled corner from Beverline Achieng. This is after the first corner was parried over by the Ugari custodian Rose Otieno.

Plateau, who eliminated Omobera Girls from Nyamira 4-1, were the better side in the opening half, forcing the Ugari keeper Rose Atieno to come off the line and clear the danger for throwing at the half hour mark.

Ugari's Emmah Okwoyo gave the Plateau wingers a hard time on the right, but her efforts met a solid defence that denied her the breakthrough.

Margaret Atieno missed a number of chances for Plateau with the first opportunity seeing her feeble shot easily collected by the Ugari keeper in the 33 rd minute.

Atieno was at it four minutes later when she did well to sweep the entire defence but her finish was poor, blasting over with only the keeper to beat.

The pressure was eased with only four minutes to the break when Ugari conceded two successive corners, both taken by Achieng, seeing the first parried over by the keeper but she could not manage to save the second that was powerfully headed home by Atieno.

Ugari, who edged out Ekenyoro 2-1 in the semis, returned stronger in the second half with Mary Isuza rattling the woodwork in the 56th minute from a fine free-kick at the edge of the box.

Ugari pressed more in search of the equaliser but Plateau keeper Judith Osimbo who plays for Harambee Starlets U20 collaborated well with his tight defence to ensure they kept the clean sheet to be crowned the Nyanza champions.

Plateau, comprising of players from Nyakach Girls will be hoping to win the nationals scheduled for March 2018 in Nairobi that will see them win Sh1mn and earn a fully paid trip to London and meet the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom ambassador, Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.