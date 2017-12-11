It's once again a South African-French affair at the Digicall Futures 3 finals after another hot and windy day at Stellenbosch on Saturday.

On a very windy day in Stellenbosch, two South Africans and two French players booked their spots in the finals of Digicall Futures 3.

All matches are played at the Coetzenburg courts of the Stellenbosch University.

Sunday's men's final is a repeat of the first tournament with top seed Nik Scholtz taking on Frenchman Leny Mitjana.

The top-seeded South African had a tough match against Zimbabwe's Benjamin Lock.

Scholtz, who also won the first tournament, was victorious with a 7-6 4-6 6-3 scoreline.

Mitjana booked his place in the final by beating Australian Thomas Fancutt 6-4 7-5.

Fancutt broke in both sets and had his chances, but Mitjana showed why he has been the form player the past three weeks. Mitjana reached the final for the third week in a row. He's the champion from last week's Futures 2 tournament.

Meanwhile Chanel Simmonds will also play in the final for the third week in a row.

The top-seeded Simmonds had to battle in fierce wind before beating Swiss player Leonie Kung.

The Gauteng player won in 7-6 6-0 and will now meet France's Lou Adler in the final after Adler beat Switzerland's Nina Stadler 7-5, 6-0.

Saturday semi-final results

Men: *5 Leny Mitjana (FRA) bt Thomas Fancutt (AUS) 6-4 7-5; *1 Nik Scholtz (SA) bt *4 Benjamin Lock (ZIM) 7-6 (7/2) 4-6 6-3

Women: Lou Adler (FRA) bt Nina Stadler (SUI) 7-5 6-0; *1 Chanel Simmonds (SA) bt *3 Leonie Kung (SUI) 7-6 (7/2) 6-0