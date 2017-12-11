10 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Cranes Labour to Cecafa Semis

By Denis Bbosa

Kakamega — Kenya - Uganda was only two minutes away from Cecafa tourney elimination when KCCA foward Derrick Nsibambi tapped in a late leveler from Allan Kateregga's freekick. The game ended 1-1.

St George star Abdela Abubaker San had put the Ethiopians ahead on 21 minutes with a rebounding shot that left custodian Ismail Watenga for dead.

Ethiopians were the better side and had several chances to win the contest. Defenders Isaac Muleme and Timothy Awany saw red as the heat in match reached fever pitch.

We played against a fresher team,they had two days to recover yet we had one day to rest," Basena said.

"We have learned a lot from being in good and bad times.

"We hope to use the 21 players available for selection to win the semifinal on Thursday."

Uganda,the record winners are likely to face hosts Kenya in the semis.

"We showed character by coming back from a goal down. I feel proud to have scored the goal that helped my team go through,"Nsibambi told Daily Monitor after the game.

"The goals will come from our partnership with Hood Kaweesa and we will battle for the title."

Uganda garnered five points from three games to progress.

Uganda

