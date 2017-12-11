10 December 2017

Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Condemns Killing of Tanzanian Peacekeepers in DRC

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of Tanzanian soldiers who were part of a United Nations peacekeeping force in the DRC.

In a letter sent to Tanzanian President John Magufuli, President Kenyatta said the attack on the soldiers, who were serving the good cause of establishing sustainable peace in the DRC, was vile.

He condoled with the families who lost relatives in the attack and wished quick recovery to those who were injured.

The President said Kenya will continue partnering with Tanzania to boost the stability of the DRC as well as the wider Great Lakes region.

He said the Government and people of Kenya will stand with the government and people of Tanzania in seeking a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

President Kenyatta said Kenya appreciates the crucial role played by peacekeepers since it has participated in many peacekeeping missions.

The 15 Tanzanian soldiers were killed and others injured when they were ambushed by an armed militia group in North Kivu region of the DRC.

Kenya

Tanzania Losing Out to Kenya in Sisal Exports

Tanzania is losing out to Brazil and Kenya in sisal exports despite putting in place plans to boost the current annual… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Kenya Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.