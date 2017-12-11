Kenya: President Kenyatta Condemns Killing of Tanzanian Peacekeepers in DRC

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of Tanzanian soldiers who were part of a United Nations peacekeeping force in the DRC.

In a letter sent to Tanzanian President John Magufuli, President Kenyatta said the attack on the soldiers, who were serving the good cause of establishing sustainable peace in the DRC, was vile.

He condoled with the families who lost relatives in the attack and wished quick recovery to those who were injured.

The President said Kenya will continue partnering with Tanzania to boost the stability of the DRC as well as the wider Great Lakes region.

He said the Government and people of Kenya will stand with the government and people of Tanzania in seeking a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

President Kenyatta said Kenya appreciates the crucial role played by peacekeepers since it has participated in many peacekeeping missions.

The 15 Tanzanian soldiers were killed and others injured when they were ambushed by an armed militia group in North Kivu region of the DRC.