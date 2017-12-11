Kenya: Here's What KoT Have to Say About Harambee Stars' Stuttering Performance

Following an impressive start to their campaign, Harambee Stars are now struggling to score goals at the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Kenya, under the tutelage of newly appointed coach Paul Put, got off to a winning start beating Rwanda 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega before being held to barren draws by Libya and Zanzibar at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

These three results mean Kenya has, alongside, Libya, Tanzania and South Sudan, scored the least goals of the nine teams participating in the competition.

These outcome also implies Kenya must defeat already eliminated Tanzania on Sunday to be assured of one of the four semi-final places on offer.

Strangely though, the government has praised the team for 'improved' performances.

WHAT AN IMPROVED HARAMBEE STARS!

Kenya has played 3 #CECAFA2017 matches winning one & drawing 2, it is worth noting that since Coach Paul Put took over 3 weeks ago the team has improved technically & it will not be a surprise to see H.Stars find their way into the finals. pic.twitter.com/K0g0KJFnb5

-- Ministry of Sports (@moscakenya) December 9, 2017

Among those who've lauded the team's performance is Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and his Machakos counterpart Dr Alfred Mutua.

The two governors have pledged a Sh2 million token in the event the national team goes all the way and lifts the trophy.

Harambee stars draw 0-0 with Zanzibar in the on going #CecafaKE2017 tournament preliminaries. However in case our team clinches the trophy they will bag 2,000,000/= courtesy of myself and Governor Mutua. https://t.co/vxGHmZK7GL

-- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) December 9, 2017

Meanwhile, on Twitter opinion has been diverse from a section of the team's fans.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter have had to say:

Harambee Stars is drawing better than a pencil and I don't know why,,,

Kenya 2-0 Rwanda

Kenya 0-0 Libya

Kenya 0-0 Zanzibar#WHY

-- Daniel Kaunda (@Dankaunda) December 9, 2017

#CecafaKE2017 Harambee Stars you've got another reason to win this trophy. Ksh 2 Million once you clinch the trophy courtesy of @MikeSonko and @DrAlfredMutua. You can do this, keep fighting. Kudos for making it to the semis

-- Granvile™ (@Itsjaja_G) December 9, 2017

Harambee stars drew again 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

-- Checked (@Jooels) December 9, 2017

Did u know that For harambee stars to win a single match in Cecafa hon @RailaOdinga must be in attendance?? Now u know

-- Edwin Mutinda 🇰🇪 (@edudee254) December 9, 2017