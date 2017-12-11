Angola Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Nepal

Luanda — The Republics of Angola and Nepal have established diplomatic relations on Friday in New York, United States of America.

The agreement formalizing diplomatic relations between the two States was signed by the permanent representatives of the respective countries to the United Nations, namely the Ambassadors Ismael Gaspar Martins (Angola) and Durga Prasad Bhattarai (Malta).

During the ceremony, held at the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the UN, the two ambassadors exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest, particularly in the field of cooperation, as well as on international developments.

Nepal is a Central-South Asian country with an area of 147,181 km² and an estimated population of 28,982,771 (data for 2016). Its capital is Kathmandu and the official language is Nepali.

The country, where Mount Everest is located, is in the Himalayan region and borders North with Tibet (autonomous region of China) and East, South and West with India. Nepal's main economy is based on agriculture and tourism.