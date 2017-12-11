10 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Farmers Display Products At Christmas Fair in Lubango

Lubango — At least seventy farmers from the 14 municipalities of the province of Huíla have been exhibiting various agricultural products in Lubango since Saturday in the seventh edition of the Christmas Fair promoted by the Commercial and Industrial Agro-Livestock Association of Huíla (AAPCIL).

This was announced to ANGOP in this city by AAPCIL secretary general, Elísio Lobo, who noted that there had been an increase of ten fair attendees in relation to the same period of 2016.

He emphasized that the nine-day exhibition has exposed products such as vegetables, fruit, tubers among others at prices ranging from 150 to 3,500 Kwanzas a unit, in addition to joining the handicraft.

He also highlighted the participation of companies selling industrialized agricultural goods and street vendors from the municipalities of Matala, Humpata, Humpata, Chibia and Lubango.

According to him, it is intended with this commercial event to make consumers have the opportunity to purchase products at low prices and to be able to strengthen the food package during the festive season.

