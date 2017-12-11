10 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: The Pambala 2017 Military Exercise Proceeds

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The first military medical exercise of the Armed Forces of Angola, Serbia and the United States of America began Saturday (Saturday), in the town of Vale do Paraíso (Bengo).

Until Wednesday, the communities of Vale do Paraíso, Cerâmica and Pambala, all in the municipality of Dande, will benefit from free medical and medication assistance from the troops participating in this military medical exercise.

At the time, the director of the military medical practice, Belchior da Silva, explained that this is the operational phase of the exercise, following the training and learning started on December 4.

"Here we will have all the medical specialties of primary health care, from surgery to orthopedics, pediatrics, gynecology, obstetrics, stomatology, ophthalmology and specialty in infectious diseases and general medicine," said the person in charge.

Also participating in this activity are national partners, the Ministry of Health, the National Civil Protection Service, the National Police, the Migration and Foreign Service.

The exercise is being evaluated by experts from Hungary, South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Malawi, Botswana and Portugal, invited as observers.

Angola

Farmers Display Products At Christmas Fair in Lubango

At least seventy farmers from the 14 municipalities of the province of Huíla have been exhibiting various… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.