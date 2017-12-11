Angola: The Pambala 2017 Military Exercise Proceeds

Caxito — The first military medical exercise of the Armed Forces of Angola, Serbia and the United States of America began Saturday (Saturday), in the town of Vale do Paraíso (Bengo).

Until Wednesday, the communities of Vale do Paraíso, Cerâmica and Pambala, all in the municipality of Dande, will benefit from free medical and medication assistance from the troops participating in this military medical exercise.

At the time, the director of the military medical practice, Belchior da Silva, explained that this is the operational phase of the exercise, following the training and learning started on December 4.

"Here we will have all the medical specialties of primary health care, from surgery to orthopedics, pediatrics, gynecology, obstetrics, stomatology, ophthalmology and specialty in infectious diseases and general medicine," said the person in charge.

Also participating in this activity are national partners, the Ministry of Health, the National Civil Protection Service, the National Police, the Migration and Foreign Service.

The exercise is being evaluated by experts from Hungary, South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Malawi, Botswana and Portugal, invited as observers.