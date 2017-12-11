Nigeria: Foundation to Open Free Clinic for Less Privileged

A nongovernmental organization (NGO), Stress Free and Healthcare Advancement Foundation (STAHAF), will in January, 2018 open a free medical centre for people who could not afford medical bills especially at the rural areas.

The medical centre, which is situated at Aso Village, Lugbe, Abuja, is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The founder of STAHAF, Dr Fredrick Obidigwe, who disclosed this at the weekend during their medical outreach to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, New Kuchingoro, Abuja, said he has been putting his resources in charting the course for a stress free society.

"We discovered that peace cannot exist if there is stress; stress gives room to violence. If stress is reduced there will be peace in the society and the foundation intends to help solve the stress in the society," he said.

Speaking on the medical outreach to the IDPs, he said, "We are here to extend our hands of love to the less privileged people in the society who do not have money to go to the hospitals and to get drugs."

Dr Obidigwe explained that they moved closer to the poor and operate at the rural areas to know their state of health by diagnosing them and providing treatment for the common sickness found in their body and basically to reduce stress.

He urged government to partner with the foundation as its finances cannot reach all the villages in Nigeria.

One of the IDPs, Blessing Joseph, expressed gratitude to the foundation, saying they have been receiving assistance from groups but they need government to assist in making drugs available at the camp, for ailments like malaria, catarrh and others that are not always available.