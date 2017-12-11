Mutare — The MDC-T led council is demanding that all land deals which were authorized by under fire former finance and local government minister Ignatius Chombo be reversed.

This came out at a full council meeting in Mutare on Thursday.

The motion was raised councillors Chrispen Dube (ward 9) and Tarwirei Mabika (ward 6) who demanded to know why vendors at Meikles park which was controversially taken to council and sold to local businessman and Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator Esau Mupfumi in a deal which was brokered by Chombo were spared during the Operation Restore Order.

Police, army and municipal police on Monday conducted an operation code named Restore Order which flushed out all vendors who were conducting business on undesignated areas in the city.

However, vendors at Meikles Park were spared and councilors felt there was selective application of the law.

"There are over 100 vendors at Meikles Park and we wonder why the operation left them. If we agreed that all vendors must be taken out of the city centre then those at Meikles park are not immune they must go," said Dube.

Mabika weighed in saying the army should also move the vendors at the park.

Councilors agreed that all the land deals which were authorized by Chombo must be reversed as there was no proper documentation to support them.

They city fathers also want the management to investigate the deal in which Chombo authorized Zanu PF Mutasa South legislator Irene Zindi to take over a house in Aloe park.

"We want the deal to be investigated because the property is a Park house. The house belongs to the council and the deal must be reversed," said Mabika.

Zindi is embroiled in a house ownership wrangle with Mutare City Council, which is accusing her of "corruptly" acquiring the title deeds of the disputed property.

Zindi reportedly occupied the house when she was part of a commission running the affairs of Mutare City Council after the disbandment of the MDC-T-controlled council led by the late Misheck Kagurabadza a few years ago.

They said there was neither a resolution nor a letter from the Ministry of Local Government supporting Zindi to grab the house.