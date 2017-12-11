Nigeria: Three Villagers Reportedly Killed, 10 Others Abducted in Niger Villages

Minna — Three villagers were reported to have been killed and 10 others abducted in some villages in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

A report from the area also had it that several villages in the local government area had been taken over by unknown persons.

The report believed that the unknown persons could be cattle rustlers or kidnappers.

Similarly, it was reported yesterday that the Kaduna-Sarkin Pawa road in the local government area had become impassable as a result of the activities of these criminals.

The villages said to be under the control of the criminals are Fwapai, Tsoho Kabulo, Shehudna, Bakin Nyanyi, Mudungo, Rigogo, Bakin Dako and Sabo Gida.

Though the police in the state had not confirmed the development, the senator representing Niger East senatorial district in whose area the incident happened, Senator David Umaru, confirmed the story yesterday evening, saying the distressed villagers had already sent a "save our soul" message to him.

According to Senator David Umaru it was believed that those behind the incident were kidnappers that were dislodged from the Abuja - Kaduna road.

Umaru called on the state government and the police to "rescue the villagers from the clutches of these criminals."

"I have received several calls from villagers in Munya Local Government Area about the activities of kidnappers operating without challenge from security agencies. I am informed that about three persons have been killed while 10 other persons have been kidnapped on Friday and Saturday."

He described the attack on the villagers as "unfortunate" and urged the state government to act immediately by protecting the lives and property of the people. Umaru lamented that the security presence in the area had been "drastically reduced" which he said gave room for increased activities of the hoodlums.

He explained that he had made efforts to get to the state Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General of Police on the matter without success.

All efforts to get confirmation from the police were abortive.