Tanzania On List of Sanctions Violators

Dar es Salaam — A new report has put Tanzania in the list of 13 nations found to have military links with North Korea, which is in breach of UN sanctions.

The report, released on December 5 by the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), alleges that Tanzania imported surface-to-air missiles or related equipment from North Korea.

The report also says Tanzania has been re-flagging Korean vessels and providing other assistance for shipments.

However, officials of the ministry of Foreign Affairs, who had addressed the same allegations in the past, denied the report's claims.

The deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Susan Kolimba told The Citizen in an interview on Thursday that Tanzania had already ceased military relations with Kim Jong-un's government long ago.

She further said that the government was not aware of the new report.

"We have already addressed this issue. The minister [of Foreign Affairs] Dr Augustine Mahiga himself has clearly explained Tanzania's position as far as North Korea is concerned to the United Nations General Assembly. But let me say again that we have no relations whatsoever with the North Korean government," Dr Kolimba said.

She noted that Tanzania ceased political, business, diplomatic and military relations with the North Korean government since 2014.

"We respect and adhere to the principles of the United Nations," she added.

The ISIS report said in total 49 countries, including Tanzania were found to be in violation of the sanctions in one way or another.

Nonetheless, it indicated that some governments could still be dealing with North Korea due to high levels of corruption and inadequate export legislation.

Other countries that were mentioned in the report as breaching the UN sanctions on North Korea include Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Germany, India, Poland, Romania, UAE, France and Mexico.

Others are Brazil, China, Japan, Greece, Thailand, Peru, Panama, Singapore, Russia, Iran and Angola.