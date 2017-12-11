Photo: Ronald Musoke/The Independent

A truck stuck inside Bugoma Forest on the Rwera-Kaseeta road.

Kampala — Allen Kagina, the executive director of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is a prayerful woman. She prays at meetings, journeys, meals, and anything. Now, however, she possibly needs prayers more than ever before - for Uganda's so-called oil roads.

She needs to prepare about 700km of oil roads in 24 months on a lean budget of just US$600 million (Approx. Shs2.2 trillion).

Road projects vary in scope and cost, but the most cited figures claim it usually takes 24 months and about US$50 million to do a 50km road.

The roads Kagina must build are found mainly in the districts of Hoima, Buliisa and Masindi where close to 70% of Uganda's 6.5 billion of barrels of oil is found. She must acquire land and pay Project Affected Persons (PAPs) and do civil works on 10 roads.

Can Kagina do it cheaper, quicker?

I thought about this recently when Kagina and her team from UNRA took a bunch of journalists; including me, on a spot check of what needs to be done.

We were on day two of our inspection tour when fate threw Kagina's challenge at us. Imagine a convoy of eight vehicles, about three SUVs, a van, and a few pick-up trucks carrying the police escort, rolling down a really narrow road through a forest.

The road is the 15km Rwera-Kaseeta stretch through Bugoma Forest. We were driving north from the Kingfisher oil field operated by the Chinese firm; China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) on the southern tip of Lake Mwitanzige (Albert) in Hoima District when we decided to take the short-cut. It was a big mistake because, as we were winding along the narrow strip of road through the thick tropical rain forest, we came upon a huge truck loaded with tonnes of cement. It had failed to climb the slippery stretch of road, possibly because of its tyres - which appeared worn-out and smooth.

The truck's diminutive middle-aged driver said he had spent the past two days stuck at the spot. We offered to help, really hoping we could create a way for our convoy to pass. But after about 15 minutes of failure and the threat of a tropical downpour, we abandoned the hapless driver and backtracked and took a longer route of about 40kms.

This is one practical example of what a senior official of CNOOC at Kingfisher had earlier told us when he spoke about the importance of the roads that Kagina has to construct.

"Oil companies cannot do oil and gas operations without roads," he said, "Roads are one of the most critical in oil and gas operations.

"For every hour you lose, there are a lot of standby fees charged which could run into tens of thousands of dollars; which is why you need good roads."

The roads Kagina is to build were prioritized in early 2016 as the primary mode of transport to move up to 12 million tonnes of materials to the Albertine region where a joint venture of oil companies -- the Chinese firm, CNOOC, France's Total and the Irish company, Tullow-- are to build critical oil production infrastructure.

The oil companies asked the government to ensure a reliable two-way all weather road system from the Indian Ocean coast to the Lake Albert region to transport an estimated 12 million tonnes of often heavy and often out of gauge equipment and materials that the projects require.

The oil companies have made plans based on the logistics infrastructure available, mainly road. They have, for instance, designed a logistics envelope based on the most feasible freight dimensions (length of 25m, width of 5m and height of 4.7m and weight of at least 120 tonnes).

They are currently concentrating on designs of what needs to be built, technically called the Front End Engineering Design (FEED), including designs and compilations of requirements for central processing facilities, feeder pipelines, and the crude export pipelines. The FEED studies for the oil pipeline and the CPFs are nearing completion.

Some of the internationally sourced materials will come via Mombasa along the northern corridor, via eastern Uganda, move northwards and take a turn at Tangi into Murchison Falls Park to Para, Buliisa, onto Masindi and finally to Hoima.

Other sourced materials will move through on the southern corridor from Tanzania to Mutukula onto Masaka via Ssembabule, onto Lusalira, Nkonge-Mubende, Kakumiro, Nabyeyo-Buhimba-Hoima and from Hoima towards Buliisa. These will use the already available infrastructure up to Mutukula. The trucks, which will be heavy and carrying uneven materials, will avoid busy city centres.

Time is literally money. Unless Kagina does her work right and on time, the oil trucks might be caught up in the same mess as we found ourselves in - sitting for days on a narrow slippery earth road blocked by a non-roadworthy truck.

Kagina's task is massive; considering that a sizeable stretch of these roads goes through both delicate and treacherous terrain, part of which is the western arm of the Great East African Rift Valley with sharp climbs and steep slopes. Kagina says initially she was afraid the roads would not be ready. But she now has a plan that can actually deliver the roads in two years' time.

When she spoke to journalists on the tour on Nov. 29, she appeared unfazed and optimistic.

"Some of these challenges seem insurmountable," she said, "but we have been here before."

Kagina's team on the tour included Michael Ochola, the team leader, Bridges and Structures who is also a member of the Oil Roads Studies taskforce; Davis Muhwezi, UNRA's team leader, Transport Economics and Road Safety; William Matovu, UNRA's Head of Land Acquisition, and Rachael Ngonzebwa, UNRA's Western Regional Manager and the UNRA media team.

From the time we set off from the UNRA offices in Kampala, headed northwest for Hoima town--200km away, to the time we returned; we travelled over 700kms in two days.

On day one, our first stop was in Hoima town, where we had breakfast at 9.30am after a three-hour drive from Kampala. We had set off at 6.30am. We then hit the 130km Hoima-Butiaba-Bugungu road through Wanseko to Buliisa.

Part of this route goes through a treacherous-looking escarpment which at the moment looks narrow and has only patches of tarmac laid decades ago. From Buliisa we hit another dusty-road stretch of 30km of the Bugungu -Para road.

This section goes through the ecologically sensitive Murchison Falls National Park. From Para, we headed to Masindi via Park Junction, a distance of 90km and from Masindi; we got back to Hoima town via Biiso, another stretch of 100km. That is 550kms in one day. Not bad.

Along these routes, our convoy kept stopping for Kagina and her team to explain what we are supposed to note. Mainly it is sections that need urgent attention-- a sharp escarpment that must be chiseled through, a narrow section that must be widened, long stretches that require resurfacing. Some points, like Buliisa town, require special attention. This is the hub of Total Oil's operations and the roads here are a priority, noted Davis Muhwezi.

Day two is when we got stuck. But before that we had started with driving southward from Hoima for about 300km to inspect the Hoima--Kabwoya-Buhuka and the Kaseeta-Lwera-Kabaale-Kiziranfumbi-Hoima road and the Kingfisher oil field of CNOOC. There is very little activity at the oilfield, except thin staff on the ground; men in workshops doing maintenance work. But it is the 10km stretch of road that the Chinese constructed a couple of years ago, after cutting through the escarpment that leaves journalists impressed.

From here, we head to Kabaale, the area which will host the oil refinery, the international airport, and other critical oil infrastructure. We use the Kiziranfumbi road before proceeding to Hoima. At Kabaale, barring the signpost showing that an international airport will be built, the area remains bushy, 24 months to first oil.

We are supposed to see a section in central Uganda of about 200km on the Hoima-Buhimba-Kakumiro road before continuing to Mubende enroute to Kampala but, we are told, the road which is already under construction is not passable. So we end our trip in Hoima with our last briefing.

Kagina says besides showing the Ugandan public through the media the challenges that UNRA deals with every day, she wanted to allay fears that the critical oil roads may not be ready in two years' time. She wants the public to know that the challenges UNRA faces on a daily basis are real.

UNRA's Plan B

She also wanted to explain that UNRA might not do this project in the conventional way. Usually, she said, UNRA would require a year to procure a designer (consultant) for the project and another year to get a contractor. The consultant would need about a year to complete a detailed study for a 100km road.

Kagina said 600km is very many kilometers to do within two years but the roads agency has come up with "priorities within priorities" to make sure that these roads are motorable in two years' time. Tarmac is no longer a priority; motorability is.

She said UNRA decided to concentrate first on the bottleneck areas which include at least four narrow bridges, sharp bends, swamps and the escarpment. Once the critical sections have been built and paved, the transporters should be able to deliver the materials to the region.

UNRA has done away with the conventional long-winding process and adopted a design and build contract approach. This means shorter procurement timelines and a contractor bearing all risks.

Ochola who heads the Taskforce said due to the short project timelines, UNRA constituted teams for design, procurement, environmental and social impact safeguards, and the execution and in February, this year; UNRA quickly recruited 77 contract-based staff to execute the project.

Before we return to Kampala, I ask Kagina what the main reason for the grueling tour of these dusty, bumpy roads was to UNRA and to her.

"We wanted the public to see what the real challenges are on the ground," she said, "It is good to see the before and after."

"I promise to bring you back in three years' time (if I am still around) and you will drive on tarmac," Kagina said.

The oil roads the government promised in 2016.

Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko road (111km),

Masindi-Biiso (54km)

Masindi-Bugungu via Murchison Falls National Park (80km)

Kaseeta - Lwera via Bugoma Forest (16km)

Hohwa-Nyairongo-Kyarushesha road (25km)

Wanseko-Bugungu (23km)

Lusalira-Nkonge-Sembabule (97km)

Kyotera-Rakai (20km)

Buhimba-Nalweyo-Kakindu-Kakumiro-Mubende (100km)

Kabaale -Kiziramfumbi road (30km).