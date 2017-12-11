Tanzania: Good News for Coffee Growers

Annual world prices for coffee rose during the year ending September 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, Bank of Tanzania (BoT) figures show.

This is good news to about 500,000 Tanzanian families that depend on the crop for their livelihoods.

The price increase, according to the BoT's Monthly Economic Review for October 2017, was a result of lower yields in Brazil, following unfavourable weather which was exacerbated by a berry borer infestation.

The price for Robusta Coffee increased by 24.7 per cent from $1.8/kilogram during the year ending September 2016 to $2.3/kilogram during the year ending September 2017.

The price for Arabica Coffee rose by 1.3 per cent during the same period. It rose from $3.5/kilogram to $3.5/kilogram.

However, the monthly world commodity prices for both Robusta and Arabica declined.

The former dropped by 4.8 per cent from $2.3 per kilo in August to $2.2 whereas that of the latter declined by 2.1 per cent from $3.3 to $3.2.